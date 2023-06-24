Multiple Drug Charges Laid After A Warrant Execution In Orillia

The Orillia Detachments Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have laid multiple drug charges after a warrant execution in the City of Orillia.

On June 22, 2023, at 1 p.m., Orillia OPP Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) with assistance from Muskoka OPP CSCU and the Orillia OPP Community Mobilization Unit (CMU) conducted a warrant-based entry into a residence in coordination with a separate traffic stop in the City of Orillia. There is an estimated $12,500 worth of drugs seized during the incident along with over $9000 in Canadian Currency. Two individuals are charged following the incident.

As a result of the investigation, the following was seized:

· Drug packaging

· Cocaine

· Crack Cocaine

· Digital scales

· Cash

· Multiple cell phones

Triston John, 34 years old, of Orillia, has been charged with:

· Possession of Schedule I substance – Purpose of trafficking

· Possession of proceeds of crime (currency) over $5,000

· Trafficking in Schedule I substance – Cocaine

Casidy Schonauer, 22 years old, of Orillia, has been charged with:

· Possession of Schedule I substance – Purpose of trafficking

· Possession of proceeds of crime (currency) over $5,000

· Trafficking in Schedule I substance – Cocaine

The accused are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia on June 23, 2023, to answer to the charges.