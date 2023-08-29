Township Of Oro-Medonte Developing 2024-2027 Strategic Plan

The Township of Oro-Medonte has initiated a process to develop its 2024–2027 Strategic Plan. The plan will shape Township decision making, resource allocation, and business planning for the next four years.

The Township has developed a questionnaire for the purpose of seeking feedback from the Oro- Medonte community. The average time to complete the questionnaire is 5 minutes.

Mayor Randy Greenlaw commented that “one of the most important pieces to developing the Township’s new Strategic Plan is hearing from members of the Oro-Medonte community. As residents and business owners, your thoughts and perspective are extremely important. I personally encourage all community members to find a few minutes to complete the strategic plan questionnaire – your feedback is very much appreciated.”

The Township of Oro-Medonte’s Strategic Plan questionnaire can be found here – surveymonkey.com/r/TwpofOMStrategicPlanQuestionnaire