OPP Seeking Assistance With Midland Mischief Investigations

Southern Georgian Bay OPP are seeking the assistance of the public in their investigation into a series of early morning mischief’s on Norman Crescent, Midland of late.

Officers responded to reports at 3:21 a.m. and 3:29 a.m. August 27, 2023, from two home owners of stones being thrown at their large glass bay style windows causing significant damage to the windows. Officers had previously responded at 3:06 a.m. July 29, 2023, to another Norman Crescent home with a similar occurrence.

Investigators are asking area residents to check their video surveillance systems for any suspicious activity during these dates and times.

Anyone with information is asked to call OPP or Crime Stoppers.