Huntsville Festival of the Arts And Sandhill Nursery Launch Fall Concert Series



Something very special is coming to Huntsville this Fall.

Nursery Nights is an intimate concert series taking place on the beautiful grounds of Sandhill Nursery. The series is a collaboration between Sandhill Nursery and the Huntsville Festival of the Arts (HfA) as a compliment to the incredibly popular annual Fall Festival at Sandhill. Between September 16 to October 22, 2023 a series of evening concerts will take place inside Greenhouse #4 at Sandhill Nursery. This 1800 sq ft space features an intimate performance space with charming rustic décor and great acoustics.

This year’s featured musicians include ethereal folk rockers Great Lake Swimmers (Sep 30), a solo show with multi-Juno nominated Jenn Grant (Oct 13) and a raw and raucous performance by Ben Caplan (Oct 22). Audiences are invited to arrive early to explore Sandhill Nursery’s annual Fall Festival. Features include a pumpkin slingshot, two mazes, the scavenger hunt, cornhole games, art installations and more. Beverages will be available for purchase on site and announcements about food service will be coming soon.

“We’re thrilled to partner with the Huntsville Festival of the Arts on Nursery Nights” says Melissa Key, co-owner of Sandhill Nursery. “The concerts will enhance our Fall Festival and offer a really special experience for visitors. The project is a fantastic example of collaboration and how great things can happen when organizations like HfA and Sandhill work together.”

Tickets for the general public will be on sale starting on August 31st at 10am. Those who want to get to the front of the line can purchase a “Friend of the Festival” membership which gives them advance access to tickets starting immediately. Memberships also offer discounts of 15% on all Festival shows and many other perks. Memberships are available for purchase immediately. Once purchased, Friends can purchase tickets to summer shows by visiting huntsvillefestival.ca or by calling the box office at 705-788-2787.

Nursery Nights Huntsville is made possible through the generous support the Huntsville Municipal Accommodation Tax Association (HMATA) and the Province of Ontario through the Experience Ontario Program. To learn more about these supporters, or to see the exceptional line-up of concerts, shows and performances or to purchase tickets online, please visit www.huntsvillefestival.ca.

2023 Concert Line Up

Great Lake Swimmers | September 30, 2023 | 7:30pm

Jenn Grant | October 23, 2023 | 7:30pm

Ben Caplan | October 22 | 7:30pm

General Admission, Doors Open at 6pm

Sandhill Nursery is located at 1686 Aspdin Rd, Huntsville, Ontario, P1H 2K8