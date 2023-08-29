Stay Safe! Back-To-School Safety Reminders For School Crossing Zones

On behalf of the Orillia Police Services Board, the City of Orillia is reminding residents to stay safe when school resumes on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023.

“With back to school, more people will be on our streets walking, cycling or driving to school,” said Coun. Ralph Cipolla, Chair of the Orillia Police Services Board. “Let’s make back to school a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone. Please be cautious, obey school zone requirements and help our crossing guards get students and families to and from school safely.”

Remember the following for back to school:

Observe school zone speeds – School safety zones in Orillia have speed limits reduced to 40 km per hour when the lights are flashing. School zone lights will flash between 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. and from 3 to 4 p.m. on weekdays, except along Park Street, which flashes from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. and 2 to 3 p.m.

Watch for crossing guards and obey their instructions – Crossing guards will be back on duty starting Sept. 5, 2023. Drivers are required to stop and yield the entire crosswalk until all pedestrians, including the crossing guard, have exited the crosswalk.

New school crossing zone on Coldwater Road – New flashing lights are being installed on Coldwater Road between Emily Street and Albert Street. Once complete, the speed limit will be reduced to 40 km per hour when the lights are flashing.

School crossing at Laclie Street and Brant Street is temporarily closed – Due to the ongoing reconstruction of Laclie Street, the school crossing zone at Brant Street will not be active and a crossing guard will not be present. Once the area is reconstructed and can be a safe crossing zone, the crossing guard will return to this location.

Learn and remember the parking restrictions – Most schools in Orillia have parking restrictions on the surrounding streets to ensure everyone can get safely to and from school. When dropping off or picking up students, parents/guardians must park legally. City of Orillia Municipal Law Enforcement Officers will be patrolling school zones to ensure the parking regulations are followed.

Walk or wheel to school – The City of Orillia is encouraging students to walk or wheel to school for the physical and mental benefits achieved through exercise and also to help reduce traffic around schools, which increases safety for everyone.