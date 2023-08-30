The Orillia Museum Of Art & History Welcomes Lynn Fisher In Her Role Of Development Officer

The Orillia Museum of Art & History (OMAH) welcomes Lynn Fisher as the newest member of the team.

Through the 2022 strategic planning process, the museum identified “responsible stewardship” as a strategic change initiative to work towards. The first goal was to secure a permanent employee who would be responsible for developing, implementing, and overseeing revenue generation programs and campaigns to support the sustainability of the museum over the long term.

At the end of 2022, the museum applied for a Resilient Communities Fund grant from the Ontario Trillium Foundation to support the hiring for this position and successfully secured funding for two years.

Lynn Fisher graduated from Brock University, with a degree in adult education and has several years of experience successfully raising funds for community organizations that have included Georgian College, Couchiching Jubilee House, Orillia and District Arts Council, Barrie Area Native Advisory Circle, Orillia Native Women’s Group and Edgar Community Hall. Lynn is an avid quiltmaker and has recently delved into the art of creating artisan soaps. It is important to Lynn to contribute to, and be involved in, community.

Executive Director, Ninette Gyorody is thrilled to welcome Lynn to the team. “From day one, Lynn has been sharing her vast knowledge in how funders can support community organizations, such as the museum. She is creative, an excellent communicator, and is supporting the development of ideas for new programs.”

In the coming months, the museum will be launching new programs, unveiling new events, and working towards securing funding to support a number of new initiatives to support OMAH’s goals in increasing its community engagement and refining its cultural leadership.

To connect with Lynn, to learn more about OMAH’s development plans, fundraising strategies, or to make a donation, please email her at development@orilliamuseum.org