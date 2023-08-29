Southern Georgian Bay OPP Investigate Impaired Drivers And Crashes Over The Weekend

Southern Georgian Bay OPP were kept busy with numerous calls for service which included eleven vehicle crashes and two impaired driving investigations over the weekend.

Officers responded to a report of a vehicle into the trees off of Wood Road at the intersection of McMann Side Road in Tay Township at 6:21 a.m. August 27, 2023. Investigators were unable to locate any occupants near the vehicle which had rolled numerous times as it entered the ditch and came to rest in the nearby trees. Investigation is continuing with a Barrie resident who apparently owns what is left of the vehicle and did not wish to speak with the police at the time as to what may have caused the crash.

A 911 call to the OPP Communication Centre at 7:15 a.m. August 26, 2023, caused officers to attend an area near the intersection of Fuller Avenue and Robert Street East for a two vehicle crash including a utility pole at that location. Scene investigation led officers to believe a car heading northbound on Fuller Avenue went off the road striking a utility pole and rolled, striking a red vehicle turning onto Robert Street East from Fuller Avenue. Officers spoke with the operator of the car and entered into a drinking and driving investigation which resulted in a 17-year-old of North Simcoe to be charged with the following offences as a young person as defined by the Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA).

Operation while impaired – alcohol

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Dangerous operation

Take Motor Vehicle Without Consent

Novice driver – B.A.C. above zero Contrary to the Highway Traffic Act

Driver fail to surrender licence Contrary to the Highway Traffic Act

Fail to surrender insurance card Contrary to the Compulsory Automobile Insurance Act

Person under 19 years consuming liquor Contrary to the Liquor Licence and Control Act

The accused was released from custody and will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on September 6, 2023. The accused also faces a 90 day drivers licence suspensions as per the Ministry of Transportation (ADLS) guidelines as well the vehicle was towed and impounded for 7 days. Both drivers were treated by Emergency Services for minor injuries at the scene.

At 7:35 a.m. August 24, 2023, a community member reported to the OPP Communications Centre a possible impaired driver in the area of the retail stores on Simcoe County Road 93, Midland. The suspect vehicle was located in the Mountain View Mall parking lot and the lone driver fled from the officer on foot through a store then headed into the bush, west of the mall. Approximately 8:24 a.m. August 24, 2023, the driver was located by police at a Glen Eagles, Midland residence and was arrested. An investigation was commenced resulting in Michael Gregory Marchildon 26 years of Midland being charged with the following criminal code offences.

Failure or refusal to comply with demand

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

Take Motor Vehicle Without Consent

Driving while under suspension Contrary to the Highway Traffic Act

The accused was released from custody and will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on September 7, 2023. The accused also faces a 90 day drivers licence suspensions as per the Ministry of of Transportation (ADLS) guidelines as well the vehicle was towed and impounded for 7 days.

OPP officers on patrol also participated in ten R.I.D.E. check stop programs set up in various locations in the Detachment area over the weekend checking 100 vehicles and drivers checking for signs of impaired driving.