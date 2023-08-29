Get Ready To Fall Into Pumpkin Spice Season With Tim Hortons

Tims is officially celebrating Pumpkin Spice season with the introduction of NEW hot and cold Pumpkin Spice-flavoured beverages as well as an indulgent Dulce Apple Fritter Dream Donut!

Get an early start on enjoying the comforting tastes of fall with Tims Pumpkin Spice Lattes, served hot or cold over ice. Tims Pumpkin Spice Lattes are made with freshly brewed espresso, frothy steamed or ice chilled milk, delicious pumpkin spice flavour, and are finished with whipped topping and a sprinkle of cinnamon sugar.

The NEW Pumpkin Spice Cold Brew and the Pumpkin Spice Iced Capp have a delicious pumpkin spice twist that transforms two Tims classics into your new fall favourites.

“No one wants summer to end anytime soon but it’s never too early to start enjoying the feel-good tastes of fall,” says Victoria Stewart, Director of Beverage Innovation at Tim Hortons. “So many of our guests look forward to the return of our Pumpkin Spice beverages every year and we’re thrilled to be serving our best fall lineup ever.”

Tims is also introducing a NEW indulgent Dulce Apple Fritter Dream Donut, an elevated traditional Apple Fritter that is rolled in cinnamon sugar and filled and topped with dulce de leche. Tims guests can also enjoy the return of the classic Pumpkin Spice Muffin.

“For our new Dulce Apple Fritter Dream Donut, we’re leaning into the traditional tastes of fall like cinnamon and apple and then adding a rich dulce de leche flavour that give guests a new elevated treat they’ll love,” says Tallis Voakes, Director of Culinary Innovation at Tim Hortons.

Visit your local Tim Hortons restaurant, order ahead on the Tim Hortons mobile app, or place an order for delivery and enjoy the tastes of fall from Tims.