Township Of Lake of Bays Launches New Community Grant Program

The Township of Lake of Bays is excited to launch a new Community Grant Program. Approved by Council on September 14, the new program was developed to replace the Youth Fund. This program aims to support activities or projects that promote Arts, Culture & Heritage, Community Growth & Development, Environment/Sustainability, Health & Well-being, or Recreation.

“We’re excited about the new Community Grant Program,” said Mayor Terry Glover. “For many years, the Township has supported activities for young people through the Youth Fund, but this new program has a broader mandate. Now we can help our community organizations continue the great work they do in offering more diverse programs that make Lake of Bays a fantastic place to live, work and visit.”

The new program has three streams to offer more flexibility and an efficient application process. The Sponsorship stream offers up to $500 for community events or regional special events. For small projects or new ideas with short timelines, the Fast-track stream will support up to $1,000 per project. And for new or larger projects, the Start-up/Growth stream offers up to $5,000. Applications for the Start-up/Growth stream will occur each fall for activities taking place in the following calendar year. Requests for support through the Sponsorship and Fast-track streams will be accepted throughout the year (beginning in 2022) subject to availability of funds. Council allotted $10,000 for the new program, subject to final approval of the 2022 budget, and the program will be reviewed annually to determine if the amount meets demand.

Staff have also considered the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and designed the program to encourage both in-person and virtual projects as organizations continue to adapt to these changes.

The Township of Lake of Bays believes that community organizations play an essential role in strengthening our community. We look forward to supporting their efforts in enhancing the quality of life for Lake of Bays residents and visitors.

The Start-up/Growth stream is accepting applications from October 1 to November 15, 2021. For information about the program and to apply, please visit lakeofbays.on.ca/communitygrants.