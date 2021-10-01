Three Charged After Robbery In Port Sydney Thursday Night

The Huntsville OPP has arrested and charged a 28-year-old female, a 24-year-old male and a 21-year-old male as a result of a robbery investigation.

On September 30, 2021 the Huntsville OPP initiated an investigation into a robbery that occurred at a home located on Muskoka Rd 10, in the village of Port Sydney.

The victim contacted police reporting that he had just been threatened and robbed at gun point. Prior to police arrival, the three accused fled in a car going southbound on highway 11.

The car was located going southbound on highway 11 in the area of Cedar Lane, Bracebridge where it was stopped by members of the Bracebridge OPP.

Further investigation resulted in police locating and seizing the following:

• Loaded 9mm handgun with prohibited magazine and 11 rounds of ammunition

• 1,375 methamphetamine tablets

• 133 grams powder cocaine

• 9 grams methamphetamine

• 30 grams of brown fentanyl

• 168 tablets of 5mg oxycodone

• Various prescription medications

• 4 cellphones

• $500 cash

• 2 prohibited flick knives

The street value of the drugs is approximately $20 000.00.

As a result, Collin Pike-Fournier (age 24) of Scarborough, Joseph Degrace (age 21) of Oshawa and Rebecca Jones (age 28) of Pickering have been charged with the following:

Robbery with Weapon

Careless Storage of Firearm

Unauthorized Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Firearm

Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of Firearm

Possession of Prohibited device or ammunition for Dangerous Purpose

Possession of Loaded Prohibited or Restricted Firearm

Possession of Prohibited or Restricted Firearm

Possession of a Firearm knowing Serial Number has been Tampered with

Occupant of Motor Vehicle knowing there was a Firearm

2 counts of Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Methamphetamine

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Opioid (other than heroin) (Fentanyl)

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Opioid (other than heroin) (Oxycodone)

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000.00 in Canada

Further Collin Pike-Fournier and Joseph Degrace have been charged with:

2 counts of Uttering Threats – Cause Death or Bodily Harm

Additionally Pike-Fournier was found to be bound by conditions of three Recognizance of Bails and has been charged with:

7 counts of Failure to comply with release order

The victim of this robbery sustained minor injuries.

The three accused were held for a Bail Hearing scheduled on October 01, 2021. Each of the accused was held in custody with their next scheduled court date set for October 6, 2021 in the Ontario Court of Justice Huntsville.