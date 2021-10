On Saturday October 2, 2021 officers from the West Parry Sound OPP will be collecting food and other items in support of the Parry Sound Food Banks.

They will be accepting all non-perishable food items, canned items, cereal, pasta, sauce, juice, children’s snacks and condiments.

The event will take place on October 2, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Sobeys located at 25 Pine Drive, and Harry’s No Frills located at 60 Joseph Street, Parry Sound.

Hope to see you there!