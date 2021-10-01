The Lakelands Association Of REALTORS® And The Southern Georgian Bay Association Of REALTORS® Have Officially Merged

The Southern Georgian Bay Association of REALTORS® (SGBAR) and The Lakelands Association of REALTORS® (The Lakelands) have now successfully merged.

This is following a membership vote at each association’s respective membership meeting in May 2021. Since then, staff alongside member volunteers from both associations quickly got to work to prepare for the merger.

The name of the new association is The Lakelands Association of REALTORS® (or The Lakelands) and has a membership of over 1,550 REALTORS®.

“Our REALTOR® members are our priority, and so with this merger, we’ve combined our assets to provide valuable resources, benefits, professional development opportunities, and tools required to promote excellence, knowledge, and a high standard of ethics and business practices,” says Matthew Lidbetter, now former President of SGBAR.

Chuck Murney, President of The Lakelands adds, “By merging, our association holds a strong position to increase our political influence to provide housing opportunities to all Ontarians and ensure our local communities thrive in this ever-changing market.”

The Boards of Directors of both associations would like to thank their members for supporting the merger and look forward to reaping the benefits of their new association.