Boating In The Fall Reminders From Southern Georgian Bay OPP

The fall colours are starting to pop up in North Simcoe and Southern Georgian Bay OPP are still actively checking marine operators for signs of impairment and required marine equipment.

Officers checked 61 vessels over their 59 hours of patrol time covering the waterways from Twelve Mile Bay to Midland and the vast beach areas of Tiny Township. Of note to anglers, remember to always have a pair of side cutters in case your should become “hooked” by your own bait. A grateful angler (pictured) suffered that fate and was helped through a fish hook removal by a pair of OPP side cutters!

Five operators were educated on their vessel requirements of the Canada Shipping Act along with one operator being charged under the act. Another operator was charged with failing to have sufficient lifejackets for all aboard which is surprising at this time of year with water temperatures beginning to dip, please view the links below- for more fall water safety information.

If you see a possible impaired operator “Make the Call” and dial 911 and help prevent a marine tragedy.