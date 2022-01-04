Township Of Lake of Bays Launches 6th Annual Business Survey

The Township of Lake of Bays has launched the 6th Annual Business Survey to connect with the local business community, gain valuable insights about the business climate in Lake of Bays, and collect input to develop business support programs.

“Over the past six years, the annual business survey has become a valuable outreach process that allows economic development staff to connect and build relationships within our business community,” said Jennifer Clancy, Economic Development Coordinator. “The feedback collected through this survey helps identify local challenges and opportunities and supports the development of business support priorities in the year ahead.”

For more information, to review previous reports and infographics, and to take this year’s survey, visit www.mylakeofbays.ca/business-survey. The survey is available online until January 28, 2022. A report will be presented to Council with outcomes of the consultation and recommendations for future action.