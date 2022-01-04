City Of Orillia Adapts To Provincial COVID-19 Measures Effective Jan. 5

As of Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022 at 12:01 a.m., the Province of Ontario is temporarily moving to a modified Step Two of the Roadmap to Reopen, which will remain in effect for at least 21 days.

Province-wide measures put in place to preserve hospital capacity against the highly transmissible variant, Omicron, include closing indoor dining, closing recreation and cultural facilities, and reduced capacity limits to 50 per cent for some sectors, including shopping malls, retailers and personal care services. Private social gatherings will also be limited to five people indoors and 10 outdoors. For a complete overview of the updated public health measures coming into effect on Jan. 5, 2022, please visit ontario.ca/COVID-19.

As a result of the new measures from the Province, the City of Orillia is required to close its recreation and cultural facilities to the public and will be reintroducing services by appointment only at the Orillia City Centre, 50 Andrew St. S., starting on Jan. 5, 2022. The City’s Waste Diversion Site remains open to the public and Orillia Transit continues to operate.

“The Omicron variant is spreading rapidly. With record case counts leading to increased hospitalizations and intensive care patients, the Premier and public health officials have made it very clear that in order to slow the spread of Omicron and protect our hospitals from being overwhelmed, we must limit our contacts,” said Mayor Steve Clarke. “As a municipality, we are strongly supporting the Province’s measures to reduce contacts by limiting access to Orillia City Centre to appointments only and encouraging residents to access services through the website, email and phone when possible.”

Please note the following impacts to City of Orillia facilities and services as a result of the new provincial measures:

The Orillia Recreation Centre, Brian Orser Arena, Rotary Place and Barnfield Point Recreation Centre will be closed to the public and all programs and activities are suspended. Recreation and Youth Services staff are contacting user groups to inform them of the closure and impact to their programs. The City had previously paused public recreation programming until at least Jan. 14, 2022. This will be extended until at least Jan. 26, 2022, pending provincial direction. For more information regarding program cancellations or refunds, please visit orillia.ca/fun or call 705-325-4386. The Orillia City Centre will be open by appointment only effective Jan. 5, 2022. Appointments will be available to book by visiting orillia.ca/onlineservices beginning Jan. 5. Residents are encouraged to continue accessing City services through the website, email and phone when possible. The Municipal Operations Centre, Wastewater Treatment Centre, and Water Filtration Plant remain closed to the public. The Stephen Leacock Museum is closed to the public. Staff are still taking inquiries for bookings later in 2022 and can be reached at 705-325-2196 or by visiting leacockmuseum.com. The Orillia Opera House is closed to the public. Staff are still taking inquiries for bookings later in 2022 and selling flex pacs for the 2022 summer theatre. Contact the Box Office at 705-326-8011 or visit orilliaoperahouse.ca. The Orillia Youth Centre will be closed to the public; however, youth outreach will continue. As of Jan. 5, 2022, the Orillia Public Library will be operating at 50 per cent capacity with limited seating and computers and will be offering curbside pick-up of materials by appointment. Visit orilliapubliclibrary.ca for more information and updated hours. The Orillia Farmers’ Market will continue to operate at 50 per cent capacity. Follow the Market on Facebook and Instagram for updated information. Council Committee, Council, and City boards and committee meetings will continue to meet virtually.

Booster/Third Doses of the COVID-19 Vaccine

Those aged 18 and up are eligible to schedule their booster dose appointment through ontario.ca/bookvaccine or by calling the Provincial Vaccine Contact Centre at 1-833-943-3900, through Indigenous-led vaccination clinics, participating pharmacies and primary care settings. Appointments can be booked three months (84 days) after a second dose.

For the most up-to-date information about vaccination booking options, including priority group clinics, please visit the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit’s website at simcoemuskokahealth.org/COVID19.

“I would like to thank Orillians for rolling up their sleeves and getting vaccinated. Approximately 90 per cent of the population 12 and over in Orillia has received both doses; however, there is still more we can do to help fight the spread of the Omicron variant and better protect our community. I implore those who are eligible to book your booster dose as soon as you can. I recognize that due to demand some are challenged to find availability locally, but please don’t give up and continue to check back on the Health Unit’s website for updates on local booking options,” said Mayor Steve Clarke.

Updated COVID-19 Testing and Isolation Guidelines

As announced on Dec. 30, 2021, the Province has updated COVID-19 testing and isolation guidelines in an effort to ensure publicly funded testing and case and contact management resources are available for the highest-risk settings and to protect the most vulnerable. Please visit ontario.ca/COVID-19 or the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit’s website at simcoemuskokahealth.org/COVID19 for the latest information regarding testing and isolation requirements for COVID-19.

As the Omicron variant continues to spread quickly, the City will continue to monitor the local situation and adapt programs and services as required.

For City of Orillia COVID-19 information and updates visit orillia.ca/COVID-19. For COVID-19 updates, assessment centre information, and the latest vaccination information from the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, visit: simcoemuskokahealth.org/COVID19.