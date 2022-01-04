Closure Of Bracebridge Sportsplex And Memorial Arena, Library Managing Capacity Limit

In response to recent trends that show an alarming increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations, the Ontario government, in consultation with the Chief Medical Officer of Health, is temporarily moving the province into Step Two of its Roadmap to Reopen with modifications that take into account the province’s successful vaccination efforts. These time-limited measures will help blunt transmission and prevent hospitals from becoming overwhelmed as the province continues to accelerate its booster dose rollout.

In response to these measures, the Bracebridge Sportsplex and the Bracebridge Memorial Arena will be closed to the public effective January 4th at 11:00 p.m. until further notice.

Please be advised the Blood Donor Clinic scheduled for January 31, 2022 at the Bracebridge Sportsplex will be proceeding. Donors must book an appointment with Canadian Blood Services in advance. No walk-in donors will be accepted.

The following changes will be effective January 4th at 11:00 p.m.:

The Bracebridge Sportsplex and the Bracebridge Memorial Arena will be closed and all programs and services offered to the public will be cancelled until further notice.

The Recreation Department reception hours for phone inquiries will be 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday to Friday.

Any program cancellations as a result of this closure will receive a credit to your account or, if you require a refund, you may contact reception at 705-645-3037.

Any rental cancellations as a result of this closure will receive a full refund.

Further information related to the modified Step Two of the Provincial Roadmap to Reopen is available from the Province.

The Bracebridge Public Library will be maintaining the 50% capacity limit that it is currently operating at. In-person programming will not continue until restrictions are lifted. Otherwise, residents can still come in and browse, use the computers, or utilize curbside services.

The Town will continually update its website at bracebridge.ca with any changes to Town services as a result of COVID-19.