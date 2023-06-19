Township Of Lake Of Bays Invites Public Input For Community Improvement Plan

The Township of Lake of Bays is inviting residents and visitors to attend and participate in one of two virtual open houses and surveys. These engagements are aimed to gather valuable input and insights for the creation of a Community Improvement Plan (CIP).

Community Improvement Plans (CIPs) serve as effective planning tools that guide municipalities in sustainable policy development. They can help create a range of incentives to foster growth and investment in our community, help to enhance buildings, streets, and parks and play a crucial role in stimulating private sector development. CIPs can create a better sense of community while attracting tourism, business investment, and economic development opportunities.

The CIP will primarily focus on the designated settlement areas in the Township of Lake of Bays, including the vibrant communities of Baysville, Dwight, Dorset, and Hillside.

The Township will be actively seeking public input to ensure the Community Improvement Plan reflects the needs and aspirations of stakeholders. Offering virtual open houses, public surveys, and an option to submit comments in person at the municipal office during business hours.

The first virtual public information session will be held on Thursday, July 6th, 2023. The session will be divided into two parts, focusing on different settlement areas:

From 1:00 pm to 2:30 pm: Discussion on Dwight and Hillside From 6:30 pm to 8:00 pm: Discussion on Baysville and Dorset

Additionally, the Township has opened a public survey focusing on capturing the community’s vision, concerns, and ideas for improvement. This survey is open for submissions until Friday, July 28th, 2023.