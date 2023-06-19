Orillia Museum Of Art And History Seeks Support To Honour Gordon Lightfoot’s Legacy

The Orillia Museum of Art & History (OMAH), after seeing the outpouring of interest in celebrating Gordon Lightfoot’s life, would like to bring together interested organizations to determine how best to honour the late musician in his home town of Orillia.

The initial plan, after this year’s Mariposa Folk Festival, is to explore ideas and opportunities to honour Gordon Lightfoot. The Museum’s Board of Directors recently discussed ideas including permanent, temporary, and virtual possibilities and passed a Motion tasking the Executive Director to investigate further.

“There are already some homages to Gordon Lightfoot within our city, but there is an opportunity to do more to properly honour his international impact and the positive sentiments so many have toward his life and work. We are interested in discussing this with potential community partners and funding entities,” said Stephen Davids, President of OMAH’s Board of Directors.

Representatives of organizations that are interested in discussing ideas and developing a plan should reach out to Executive Director Ninette Gyorody by email.