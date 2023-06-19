Love Your Pet’s Vet Team? Nominate Them In OSPCA’s Veterinary Appreciation Contest

Show your local veterinary team some love for keeping your furry friends happy and healthy by nominating them in the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society’s Veterinary Appreciation Contest.

Hosted in partnership with participating SPCA and humane society locations across the province, the Ontario SPCA is hosting its Veterinary Appreciation Contest from June 19-30. To help say thank you to veterinary teams who give so much, nominate your pet’s veterinary clinic and encourage family and friends to vote in support. The veterinary clinic with the most votes will receive a plaque and a complimentary lunch for their staff.

“Anyone with a furry family member knows the love and joy animals give, which is why we need to thank the veterinary professionals that help our animals live long and happy lives,” says Jane McCamus, Manager, Ontario SPCA Muskoka Animal Centre. “We encourage anyone with a pet to take the time to recognize their local veterinary professionals and show them appreciation for the work they do to care for our special animal friends.”

To learn more or nominate your veterinary clinic, visit vetappreciation.ca