Near North District School Board Gets Funding For New Parry Sound JK-12 School 

Province gives approval to proceed to tender for Parry Sound JK-12 School



As part of Ontario’s ongoing efforts to build and improve local schools, the province provided the Near North District School Board with approval to proceed to tender for the Parry Sound JK-12 School in Parry Sound. This is supported by an investment of $58.5 million and includes $53.3 million for the school and $5.2 million for childcare. Total funding was increased by $14.6 million in May 2023.

The Government of Ontario is delivering more than $26.6 billion in education funding for the 2022-23 school year, which is the highest investment in public education in Ontario’s history. Investing in the province’s schools is an integral part of Ontario’s Plan to Catch Up, which is squarely focused on the priorities of parents and includes five key components:

Kids being back in the classroom, with a full school experience that includes extracurriculars like sports, band and field trips;

Investing more than $175 million for enhanced tutoring support programs delivered by school boards and community partners, with a focus on reading, writing and math;

Updating the curriculum to prepare students for the jobs of tomorrow, including opportunities in the skilled trades;

Providing more money to build schools and improve education; and

Allocating $90 million – the highest amount in Ontario history, and a 420 per cent increase from 2017-18 – to support student mental health.

Once completed, this project will deliver 815 student spaces, 49 childcare spaces and EarlyON room for local families. The investment is part of the Ontario government’s commitment to provide $14 billion to support school construction, repair and renewal over 10 years. Since 2018, the government has approved nearly 200 school construction projects and the development of more than 300 childcare and education building-related projects, of which, more than 100 are actively under construction.

“This investment speaks to our government’s commitment to small and rural communities. We are determined to ensure that kids across Parry Sound-Muskoka have access to modern, state-of-the-art learning environments.” said Graydon Smith, MPP for Parry Sound-Muskoka. “Our government is building critical infrastructure like schools, hospitals and long-term care homes throughout our riding.”

“Our government is investing $14 billion over ten years to build new schools, improve existing facilities and create childcare spaces to ensure young people can reach their full potential,” said Stephen Lecce, Minister of Education. “By building the new state-of-the-art Parry Sound JK-12 School, as well as investing in tutoring and mental health supports for the year ahead, we are getting students back on track now and well into the future. While we make progress building this new school in Parry Sound to support hard-working parents, we remain committed to keeping students in more normal classrooms with extra curriculars, sports, and clubs.”

“Under Premier Ford’s leadership, we’re building more state-of-the-art schools to support the needs of Ontario’s students, families and growing communities. By investing in innovative and modern learning spaces, we’re ensuring students have access to the quality education that will provide them with lifelong skills and education in a safe and healthy environment,” said Kinga Surma, Minister of Infrastructure. “These investments are one of the ways we’re delivering on our promise to build Ontario, with an infrastructure budget of more than $148 billion over the next decade.”

Highlights of the project include:

815 new student spaces

49 new child care spaces

3 new childcare rooms

1 room EarlyON Child and Family Centre

The Parry Sound JK-12 School will be located at 111 Isabella Street in Parry Sound.