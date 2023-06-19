Haliburton Highlands Secondary School hosts Pride Week

To celebrate Pride Month, Haliburton Highlands Secondary School (HHSS) Justice, Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion (J.E.D.I.) Committee, staff, and Minden Pride hosted week-long activities as a way to help create a safe and welcoming school environment for everyone, promoting tolerance and diversity.

“I am hoping that through these initiatives, students took away a greater understanding of diverse voices and perspectives, and celebrated the differences that make them great,” said HHSS teacher, Christine Carr.

Below are a list of activities that took place from June 5 to 9:

Monday – during lunch hour, students were invited to a “Craft and Chat” where they could paint a rainbow rock for themselves or the school’s Kindness Garden. This was also an opportunity for a student question and answer period and discussion forum facilitated by Minden Pride.

Tuesday – during periods three and four, students were invited to an inclusivity assembly, where they heard from a guest speaker from YOUTHspeak.

Wednesday – during lunch hour, students were able to purchase Pride-themed treats at a school bake sale. There was also a scavenger hunt that enabled participants to learn about two-spirit, lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex, asexual plus (2SLGBTQIA+) history.

Thursday – during lunch hour, students coloured the school with kindness on the “Chalk The Walk.” The whole school community was also invited to attend a “Queer Trivia Night,” hosted by the Youth Hub.

Friday – to conclude the week’s events, students were invited to take part in a spirit day by wearing rainbow colours and participating in a “Colour Run.”