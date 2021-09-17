Township Of Lake Of Bays Announces New Chief Administrative Officer

The Township of Lake of Bays is pleased to announce that after a comprehensive recruitment process, Bryan Brown has accepted the role of Chief Administrative Officer for the Township.

Originally from Orangeville and a graduate of Ryerson University, Mr. Brown describes himself as an “avid outdoors person, actively enjoying golf, fishing, boating, hiking and snowmobiling.”

The recipient of numerous awards for outstanding achievement in Public Administration, Economic Development and Municipal Marketing, Mr. Brown brings more than 20 years of senior municipal experience to the Township of Lake of Bays, most recently as the CAO for the Township of Augusta and before that the Township of South Glengarry.

“I have been a lifelong visitor to Muskoka and the Lake of Bays area. I look forward to relocating to the community as soon as possible and working closely with Council, fellow staff and local residents to continue improving the delivery of municipal services to residents and visitors,” said Brown.

Mayor Glover said, “The hiring committee was impressed with Bryan’s 20+ years of leadership experience and his background in economic development and innovation. We believe he will be a great addition to our team here at Lake of Bays, and we look forward to working with him.”

Mr. Brown will be joining the Township around the end of October.