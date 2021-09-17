Proof Of Vaccination Required For Visitors To Recreation Centres And Town Facilities

The Town of Bracebridge, following the guidance provided by the government of Ontario and the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, continues to reopen recreation amenities, facilities, and programs using a gradual and phased approach.

To further protect Ontarians, the Ontario government, in consultation with the Chief Medical Officer of Health, are requiring people to be fully vaccinated and provide proof of their vaccination status to access certain businesses and settings.

The public are expected to follow provincial protocols under the Ontario Reopening Plan and the regulations.

As of September 22, 2021, Ontarians will need to be fully vaccinated (two doses, plus 14 days) and provide their proof of vaccination along with ID to access meeting and event spaces, sporting events, and facilities used for sports and fitness activities and personal fitness training, with the exception of some youth recreational sport activities.

These facilities includes gyms, fitness/sporting/recreational facilities, pools, leagues, sporting events, waterparks, and indoor areas of facilities where spectators watch events, including the Bracebridge Sportsplex, Memorial Arena and James W. Kerr Park Chalet.

Should an individual choose not to share the required information then they will not be permitted to enter those businesses or organizations that require proof. Limited exceptions apply and are outlined below.

Exemptions

Children under 12 years of age;

Youth under 18 years of age actively participating (not spectating) in an organized sport, including training, practices, games and competitions. Examples include: sports leagues; organized pick-up sports; dance classes; martial arts; and swimming lessons.

Organized sport workers or volunteers, including coaches and officials; and

Patrons who provide a written document, completed and supplied by a physician (designated as “MD”) or by a registered nurse in the extended class (designated as Registered Nurse (Extended Class) “RN(EC)”, Nurse Practitioner “NP”) stating that the individual is exempt for a medical reason from being fully vaccinated against COVID-19, as well as the effective time-period for the medical reason.

Proof of Vaccination

Proof of vaccination will be accepted if the person’s name and date of birth on their identification document matches the vaccination receipt with name and date of birth and if the person is fully vaccinated.

An individual is considered fully vaccinated if they have received:

The full series of a COVID-19 vaccine authorized by Health Canada, or any combination of such vaccines, or

One or two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine not authorized by Health Canada, followed by one dose of a COVID-19 mRNA vaccine authorized by Health Canada, or

Three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine not authorized by Health Canada; and

They received their final dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at least 14 days before providing the proof of being fully vaccinated.

Examples of identification documents that may be used to confirm the identity of the holder of the vaccine receipt include:

Birth certificate

Citizenship card

Driver’s license

Government (Ontario or other) issued identification card, including health card

Indian Status Card/Indigenous Membership Card

Passport

Permanent Resident card

Additional Town of Bracebridge Policies

In accordance with existing policy, children seven (7) years and under, attending the Bracebridge Sportsplex, Memorial Arena and James W. Kerr Park Chalet, must be accompanied by an adult. The provincial regulation requires that this adult be fully vaccinated and provide proof of vaccination.

Organized sport groups and facility renters are responsible to ensure their patrons and spectators comply with the requirements as identified above, including ensuring their patrons show proof of vaccines, unless they are exempt as outlined above.

Who is required to show a Vaccine Certificate?

Starting September 22, 2021, for Town of Bracebridge indoor recreation facilities, individuals twelve (12) years of age and older require proof of vaccine, unless the individual is exempt as outlined above, for the following activities:

Registered recreation programs with the exception of swimming classes;

Pre-booked timeslots for recreation or fitness programs, including, but not limited to: fitness classes, lane swims, aqua fit, public swims, recreational skates, shinny, pickleball, climbing wall, walking track and weight room; and

Parents accompanying their children to a program or participating in parent/child lessons and activities.

The following safety measures also continue to be in place until further notice:

active pre-screening;

physical distancing;

hand washing and hand sanitizing;

wearing of non-medical masks;

reduced capacity for programs and facility rentals; and

enhanced cleaning and sanitization protocols.

Please note that all individuals must register and pay in advance for all recreation drop-in classes, programs and rentals. No walk-in programs or activities are being offered.

Please note that the Town is implementing these procedures in accordance with provincial regulation and for the protection of staff, patrons and the community. Please be patient, respectful, safe and kind when enjoying our facilities while these regulations are in place.

The Town of Bracebridge is working closely with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit and other community partners to monitor the situation. The Town will continually update its website at www.bracebridge.ca with any changes to Town services as a result of COVID-19. Further information is available from the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit or the Government of Ontario COVID-19.