Two Dead After Plane Crash Near Sundridge South River Airpark

At 3 p.m. on September 16, 2021, Almaguin Highlands OPP responded to an airplane crash near the Sundridge South River Airpark.

A search was conducted for the aircraft, which was eventually located several hundred meters into the bush off Airport Road.

There were two occupants in the aircraft; one was transported to hospital by Ontario Air Ambulance Services (ORNGE) and later pronounced dead at hospital while the other occupant was pronounced dead at the scene.

The OPP was assisted by Canadian Forces Base Trenton Search and Rescue, South River/Machar Fire Department, Sundridge/Strong/Joly Fire Department, Parry Sound Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and members of the public.

The Almaguin Highlands Detachment Criminal Investigation Unit of the OPP continues the investigation along with the Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB).

Further information to be released as it becomes available.