Ontario Health Team Announced For Barrie-Area

Today, the Ontario government announced an investment up to $9 million to establish eight new Ontario Health Teams across the province, including the Barrie-area Ontario Health Team (BAOHT).

The BAOHT approval follows two years of collaboration and consultation between local healthcare, community and municipal partners. The BAOHT is co-chaired by Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH), the Barrie and Community Family Health Team and patient advocate Donald Carty.

“Embedding the patient, family and caregiver voice in planning and decision making has been, and will remain, essential to achieving our vision at the BAOHT,” says Donald Carty, BAOHT co-chair. “This voice serves well as a compass for this new collaborative way of delivering a connected health care system that reflects the practices, principles and values that patients, families and caregivers say are important to them.”

The 24 Barrie-area OHT partners have a long track record of working together to deliver patient-centred care and seamless transitions of care, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic. By strengthening the links between our organizations, we will work together as one coordinated team to better connect patients with the services they need and improve patient outcomes.

People will still access the health system in the usual ways – with a visit to their family doctor, nurse practitioner or the emergency department – but the next steps in their healthcare journey should be coordinated and easy to navigate. Through an Ontario Health Team, patients will experience easier transitions from one provider to another, including, for example, between hospitals, home care providers or long-term care homes.

The BAOHT will care for a population of almost 200,000 people in Barrie, Innisfil, Springwater, Oro-Medonte and Essa, focusing on three key goals: enhancing care for the frail elderly and adult palliative care patients, as well as COVID-19 response and recovery.

With the addition of these eight new Ontario Health Teams, the province now has a total of 50 teams which will cover over 92 per cent of the province’s population at maturity.

Partner organizations involved in the Barrie-Area Ontario Health Team include: