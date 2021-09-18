Large Quantities Of Cocaine And Cash Found In Orillia

The Orillia OPP say they have arrested and charged four people following the execution of a search warrant on a home in the City of Orillia.

On September 15, 2021, shortly after 4 p.m., members of the Orillia Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), with the assistance of the Emergency Response Team (ERT) and Orillia Community Mobilization Unit (CMU), executed a search warrant at a home on Barrie Road, Orillia.

As a result of an ongoing drug investigation, four people had been arrested at a vehicle, located in a hotel parking lot, just prior to the execution of the warrant.

Subsequent searches resulted in the seizure of over 350 grams of cocaine, over $70,000 in Canadian currency and a small quantity of fentanyl.

As a result, Dakota Funge, age 19, of Orillia, has been charged with:

Traffic in schedule I substance – cocaine

Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5000

In addition, Dante Larson, age 20, of Orillia, has been charged with:

Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5000

Both accused parties were held in custody and were scheduled to appear on September 16, 2021, at the Ontario Court of Justice, Barrie.

Also, Shana Rolland, age 34, of Ramara, has been charged with:

Traffic in schedule I substance – cocaine

Possession of Schedule I substance – Opioid

Possession of Schedule I substance – Other drugs

Possessing counterfeit money – have in custody

and, Hailey Larocque, age 20, of Orillia has been charged with:

Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5000

Both accused parties were released from custody and are scheduled to appear on October 19, 2021, at the Ontario Court of Justice, Orillia.