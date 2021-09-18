One Person Taken To Hospital After Serious Collision On Black River Road

Haliburton Highlands OPP say they are investigating a single off-road vehicle (ORV) collision that sent one adult male to hospital.

On September 17th, 2021, at 6:17 p.m., emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle collision involving an ORV on Black River Road. As a result of the collision, one male was airlifted by Ornge to a Toronto-area trauma centre in critical condition.

The OPP reconstruction officers were notified for further investigation.

This investigation is still ongoing and further information will be released when it becomes available.

Due to the increased number of ORVs at this time of year, officers are reminding riders to exercise caution and ride within laws that are designed to keep you safe while operating any type of ORV.

The OPP are also asking the public to partner with them to reduce the rising number of all-terrain vehicle (ATV) or ORV incidents.

Always be prepared for the unexpected. Carry a tool kit, first-aid supplies, tow rope, flashlight, tire repair kit, high-energy food and cell phone. Also carry a map, compass or GPS unit, and know how to use them.

Make it a priority to:

· Always wear a comfortable, well-fitted and fastened approved helmet

· Never drink and ride

· Ride with others – never alone

· Take a safety course and get to know your equipment

· Stay in control and ride within your skill level

· Know your responsibilities wherever you ride

· Let someone know your trip or activity plans

For more information on ATV/ORV safety and legal requirements, visit www.ontario.ca/atv.