Township Of Lake Of Bays Acquires New Boat To Enhance Municipal Services

The Township of Lake of Bays recently took delivery of an aluminum Legend F19 PRO Tiller boat approved in the 2023 Budget. The boat’s role is to support services carried out by various Township departments, including the Fire Department, Planning, Building, and By-law Services.

The aluminum vessel will be equipped to meet the specific needs of these departments, particularly for water access services by the Fire Department, including rescue and fire response.

The purchase was made locally through Webster’s Beacon Marine & Powersport in Dwight and is expected to be in service this month, with training and site visits for the various departments starting late September.