Beep, Beep, Beep: Test Your Smoke Alarm Day Is Sept. 28

The Gravenhurst Fire Department is encouraging residents and business owners to participate in Ontario’s first Test Your Smoke Alarm Day on Thursday, Sept. 28.

“There were 133 fire deaths in the province in 2022 – that’s the most in 20 years,” fire prevention officer Kevin McKelvey said. “Please take a moment on Sept. 28 to ensure that all the smoke alarms in your home or business are working. The day is also a good reason to review your fire escape plan. If you don’t have a plan, make one and take some time to practice your escape.”

Residents and business operators are asked to photograph the testing of their smoke alarms and then share the pictures on social media. Please include the hashtag ‘SavedByTheBeep.’

“If you have questions about your alarms, please contact me,” McKelvey noted. “We also have alarms available for residents who can’t afford to purchase one – just reach out to me to learn more.”

Test Your Smoke Alarm Day is a project led by the Office of the Fire Marshal.