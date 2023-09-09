Man Guilty And Fined For Carelessly Discharging Firearm While Hunting

Darian Williams of Englehart pleaded guilty to carelessly discharging a firearm while hunting and possessing illegally killed wildlife. He was fined a total of $6,700. In addition, he received a one-year hunting licence suspension and must complete the Ontario Hunter Education Course before obtaining another hunting licence.

Tom Hager of Charlton pleaded guilty to possessing illegally killed wildlife and failing to complete his mandatory hunter report. He was fined a total of $2,000 and received a one-year hunting licence suspension.

The court heard that on October 19, 2021, conservation officers received information that a moose had been shot down a roadway in Savard Township within the District of Timiskaming. Upon further investigation, conservation officers learned that Williams was on his way home when he observed a bull moose standing in the ditch. Williams then exited his vehicle and shot the moose twice, shooting in the direction of a busy intersection. Williams and Hager were both in possession of the moose when a conservation officer investigated the following day. The bull moose was seized.

Justice of the Peace Leonard Ellery heard the case in the Ontario Court of Justice, Kirkland Lake, on July 13, 2023.

To report a natural resource problem or provide information about an unsolved case, members of the public can call the ministry TIPS line toll free at 1-877-847-7667. You can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS. For more information about unsolved cases, please visit ontario.ca/mnrftips.