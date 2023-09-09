HTC Hosting 3rd Annual Awards Show Fundraiser

The Huntsville Theatre Company (HTC) invites you to get your best dressed looks ready, the red carpet is officially back to support local theatre!

On September 15th, HTC presents its 3rd annual HTC Awards Show fundraiser. This popular fundraiser is back once again to give you an evening of glamour and pure theatrical fun! Dress is your best as we honour the shows that HTC has produced in our 2022/2023 season. We will also be honouring the shows and events from 2019-2022 to give them a spotlight they didn’t get a chance to have!

Lauren Rodrigues, president of HTC, says this is a wonderful chance to celebrate our local arts community.

“Everyone always has such an amazing time at this event and we are so happy to bring it back! It’s a fantastic chance to showcase everything our volunteers have worked so hard to produce over the past year while raising funds for our upcoming season”.

The 3rd Annual HTC Awards Show takes place Friday September 15th at the Algonquin Theatre. The red carpet starts at 6:30pm and the show starts at 7pm. Tickets are $35 per person or $30 for HTC members. Tickets can be purchased at www.algonquintheatre.ca.