Muskoka Community Land Trust Receives Operational Seed Funding From The District Of Muskoka

The District Municipality of Muskoka has approved another round of seed funding for the Muskoka Community Land Trust, a local nonprofit developing affordable homeownership and rental solutions to the housing crisis. This funding is part of a three year plan to build capacity in the organization with the goal of it becoming self-sufficient by 2025.

“The District of Muskoka is leading other municipalities in Ontario by investing in creative, community-driven housing solutions,” says Suzanne Martineau, Chair of the Muskoka Community Land Trust board of directors, “and we are proud to collaborate with them and the re-launched Muskoka Housing Task Force 2.0. This seed funding has already been put to use in hiring a Business Development Leader, building operational capacity, and conducting community outreach, and we are well on our way to funding our own operations within two years.”