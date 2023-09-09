Students To Benefit From Strategic Partnership Between Lakehead University, Couchiching OHT (Ontario Health Team) And OSMH

Access to healthcare is improving for students attending Lakehead University in Orillia this year, thanks to a strategic partnership between the Couchiching OHT (Ontario Health Team), Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital (OSMH), and the University.

Starting this September and throughout the academic year, a nurse practitioner will be located at the University’s 500 University Avenue campus for one day each week to see students for episodic care or to see those without a primary care provider. As part of the formalized service agreement, students can also receive care at the Couchiching OHT Care Clinic located at OSMH.

“Knowing where and when to access healthcare services can be a significant stressor for students, particularly those attending from out of country,” said Cheryl D’Angelo, Director of Student Health and Wellness at Lakehead University. “This unique partnership is welcomed by students and their families.”

“Having accessible student-focused health care on campus aims to meet the needs of many students who do not have access to primary healthcare providers within our community,” said Dr. Linda Rodenburg, Interim Principal of Lakehead’s Orillia Campus. “It is another reason why students will choose Lakehead in the future.”

Students will be able to access non-emergency healthcare services for prevention and wellness as well as injury and illness starting September 14.

“This new initiative aligns strongly with the Shared Purpose of the Couchiching OHT and the Hospital – We are a community that is committed to improving health and wellness,” said Melanie Moore, Director of Integrated Planning at OSMH and Co-Director of the COHT. “Strengthening our partnership with Lakehead through the delivery of integrated health services for students is an excellent example of how we are transforming health services within our community.”