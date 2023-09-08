Muskoka Roastery Offers Canada’s Best Coffee With A Shot Of Activism

Muskoka Roastery Coffee Co. has been crafting Canada’s best coffee for over 20 years, and with sustainability as a focus since day one, each cup comes with a side of environmental activism.

Muskoka Roastery makes coffee with beans imported from nine countries, offering various blends as well as specialty flavours like Butter Tart, Nanaimo Bar, S’mores and Pumpkin Spice. Along with the whole bean and ground coffee options, the company just launched a new and improved version of its fully compostable coffee pods, which debuted in 2016. The pods hold up better thanks to new materials while providing a fresher cup of coffee with more flavour than before.

“When we started out, 23 years ago, roasting in small batches for the local community, we had a vision to become the biggest and the best specialty coffee roaster in Canada,” said President and Co-Founder Patricia Snell. “I’m proud and thrilled with all of the innovation Muskoka Roastery has done over the years, from our whole bean and ground to 100 per cent compostable pods, variety of limited editions, and specialty all-natural flavours – there’s always something new in the works!”

Muskoka Roastery became the first coffee roaster in North America to source 100 per cent Rainforest Alliance Certified beans. It was the first company in Canada to launch completely compostable coffee pods. It’s also a bullfrog-powered organization, meaning they use green electricity, green natural gas and green fuel with Bullfrog Power for the roastery, office and vehicles to eliminate the company’s energy-related emissions footprint.

The company also got registered as a certified B Corp to celebrate 20 years in business. B Corps are for-profit companies that meet high standards for social and environmental performance and transparency. Becoming a B Corp is an extensive process and means that the company is legally required to consider the impact of its decisions on its employees, customers, and the community and environment at large.

“We recognize that we are fortunate to live and work in a place like Muskoka, which, in many ways, represents the best of natural Canada,” Snell said. “Being surrounded by this landscape, this wildlife and this beauty makes us that much more aware of the importance in protecting these spaces. We’d like to ensure future generations can see and enjoy Canada the way we get to.”

The company’s dedication to the environment is right there in its mission statement: To handcraft Canada’s best coffee – sustainably. Snell said sustainability doesn’t just play a role in their identity; in many ways, it is the company’s identity.

Some coffee companies greenwash their business and claim sustainability with a few isolated products or promotions. Muskoka Roastery is different, integrating its environmental efforts into every part of the business. Snell wants to offer a big thank you to Muskoka Roastery’s customers for supporting the business and allowing it to give back.

“We are proud to have your support, and we work hard to give you reasons to be proud to support us,” Snell said. “If you didn’t know, we are committed to donating at least 1 per cent of our sales each year to Canadian charities and environmental protection programs – so your support of Muskoka Roastery means we can continue to do more.”

Jordan Neudorf, Marketing Manager for Muskoka Roastery, said she’s proud to work for an organization that puts so much focus on sustainability and giving back. Along with making a change, they make coffee that’s a cut above the rest.

“The beans we source, the complexity to the blends and the roasting, and the care with which it’s handcrafted all, in my opinion, come through in the taste,” she said.

Muskoka Roastery also offers a subscription to make sure coffee lovers never run out of their favourite blends. Customers can select the type of coffee and the delivery frequency, and they’ll receive 10 per cent off all the items in their subscription.

“We are constantly innovating – and listening to our consumers to learn more about what they want,” Neudorf said. “I can’t say too much now, but the best way to learn about new products and limited editions is to subscribe to our newsletter!”

Visit Muskoka Roastery’s website to sign up for their newsletter, and use code MUSKOKA411 for 15 per cent off your online order.