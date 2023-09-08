EcoPoly In Orillia Gets Funding To Scale Up Production And Create More Jobs

Ontario manufacturers are leading the charge in the growing market for green products. Their efforts to remove plastic waste are directly in line with Canada’s priorities for a cleaner, healthier environment.

On Thursday, the Honourable Filomena Tassi, Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario (FedDev Ontario), announced an investment of $5 million for EcoPoly Properties Inc. (EcoPoly) to scale its Canadian-made, recyclable and biodegradable plastic products for the agricultural and food services sector, and create 54 rural skilled-jobs.

Known for its in-house plastics and paper recycling system that produces 100 percent recyclable plastic films, EcoPoly has received increased demand for its products from clients globally. FedDev Ontario’s investment will help them meet this growth, by adopting new, automated, high-speed manufacturing equipment to increase production, especially of its larger, biodegradable trash liners used by food service and agricultural firms. Through these improvements, the company will significantly reduce CO2 emissions in the manufacturing process, as well as create new market growth opportunities in Canada and the U.S.

The work this company is doing will go a long way towards reducing plastic waste and building a strong circular economy for Ontario and all of Canada. This investment will help EcoPoly reach their potential and make possibilities into realities for workers and the environment.

“Canadians have been clear – they want to grow their local economy while ensuring a clean environment for future generations. This investment in EcoPoly Solutions will pave the way for Canadian businesses to meet the demand for products that help Canadians reduce plastic waste as we work towards a greener Canada. Our government is pleased to support organizations like this that will create good jobs for rural communities as we move toward new, innovative solutions to fight climate change.”