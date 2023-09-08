Orillia Recreation, Youth And Culture Division Hosting Job Fair Sept. 14

Find out about employment opportunities at RecConnect Job Fair and Open House

The City’s Recreation, Youth and Culture Division is hosting a job fair and open house on Sept. 14, 2023, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Orillia Recreation Centre (255 West St. S.).

The RecConnect Job Fair and Open House is open to individuals 14 years of age and older to learn about the qualifications and skills required for a variety of positions in the Recreation, Youth and Culture Division.

“Whether you are a current student or an adult, the City has many employment opportunities available in our Recreation, Youth and Culture Division,” said Mayor Don McIsaac. “This job fair and open house is a great opportunity to meet with City staff and learn more about year-round and seasonal opportunities available or to find out more about how to start a career in recreation.”

The job fair and open house will also include workshops that are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Sessions will offer a diverse range of activities, spanning from lifesaving skills, fitness instructor showcases and information booths on how to get started in the world of recreation.

For a comprehensive schedule of events, please visit orillia.ca/recreation.