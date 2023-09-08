Algonquin Family Health Team Provides Update To Huntsville Health Care Clinic

From The Algonquin Family Health Team

• We continue to see unattached patients for comprehensive primary care.

• HHCC is NOT a walk-in clinic, appointments can scheduled by calling 705-789-1744.

• Phone lines remain open.

• Patients who have a local family doctor or nurse practitioner (NP) will NOT be

seen for primary care and will be redirected to their own offices.

The Algonquin Family Health Team and the Town of Huntsville continue to partner together to create the Huntsville Health Care Clinic, located at The Annex, 1 Minerva Street East.

The HHCC goals are to:

1) Reduce Emergency Department visits.

2) Provide comprehensive primary care to the community for those who do not have a family doctor or nurse practitioner.

The HHCC is actively pursuing improved funding to expand and permanently sustain our

services. We understand that the need in our community is great. Growth will be based on

funding allocation decisions, which are underway.

Appointments are required and can be booked by calling 705-789-1744.

The HHCC will not be taking on patients permanently. Patients without a primary care provider are asked to sign up on their local waitlist. Accessing this clinic will not affect your waitlist status.

We understand that there is a great need for primary care in Huntsville and beyond and we are expecting high volumes. Your understanding and patience is important. Unattached patients in the Huntsville area are encouraged to register on the wait list on the

AFHT website, algonquinfht.ca and can also access virtual care and learn more about where to get care at https://www.mahc.ca/en/services/where-to-get-care-muskoka.aspx