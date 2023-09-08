Male Charged After Disturbance With A Gun North Of Parry Sound

Police respond to a residential disturbance involving a firearm.

On September 5, 2023, the West Parry Sound OPP responded to a disturbance, involving a firearm, in a residence in Britt-Byng Inlet approximately 70 kilometers north of Parry Sound.

Police were advised that a person assaulted and displayed a firearm to the occupants in the residence during the disturbance.

As a result of further investigation, Derek Bushey, 29 years-of-age of Britt-Byng Inlet was charged with:

Assault (two counts)

Pointing a firearm

Possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose

Possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to probation order

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Breach of firearms regulation – store firearm or restricted weapon

Mischief under $5000

Fail to comply with probation order (two counts)

The accused remains in custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Parry Sound on September 8, 2023.