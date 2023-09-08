Short Term Rentals Meeting In Georgian Bay Township

September 9 Meeting: Short Term Rental Regulations in Focus

The Township of Georgian Bay will host a set of two meetings on Saturday, September 9, 2023. The meeting aims to bring together stakeholders, community members, and policymakers to discuss and shape the future of short-term rental registration in the region.

Short-term rentals, facilitated by platforms like Airbnb and Vrbo, have gained immense popularity in recent years, transforming the landscape of hospitality and tourism. We know that they offer economic benefits and unique experiences for travellers, and we hear that they have also raised concerns regarding housing availability, noise, neighbourhood character and environmental impacts in communities like Georgian Bay.

There will be two meetings:

Port Severn – Council Chambers at 10:00 AM and by Zoom

(for registration of zoom, please reach out to info@gbtownship.ca

MacTier at the MacTier Memorial Community Centre at 2:00 PM.

In person only

Participants will have the opportunity to engage in constructive dialogue about registration measures and the effects it has on our communities.

The discussion will be focused on Short Term Rental Operators and the potential regulatory approaches and best practices that staff can help create for Council to endorse. This meeting is open to the public, and all community members, homeowners, business owners, and stakeholders are encouraged to attend and participate. It is an opportunity for residents to voice their opinions, ask questions, and collaborate on solutions that work for everyone.

Mayor Koetsier stated, “The short-term rental industry has grown rapidly in our region, and it’s time for us to come together as a community to discuss how we can maintain its positive impacts while addressing the challenges it presents. This meeting is about education and safety for our communities, our hosts and the guests who visit this incredible area.”

The meeting will include dedicated time for audience questions and comments. Additionally, virtual attendance options will be available for those unable to attend in person. Virtual attendance will be for the 10:00 AM meeting only, pre-registration is required.

For more information about the meeting or to register for virtual participation, please visit www.gbtownship.ca or email info@gbtownship.ca.