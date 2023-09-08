MyChart™ Empowers Patients With Easy Access To Medical Records

Furthering our commitment to patient-centred care, Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC) is excited to empower patients and families with convenient access to their medical records through the MyChartTM online patient portal.

MyChartTM is a secure, web-based platform for patients to view their medical records such as their hospital visit history and some test results free of charge 24 hours a day, seven days a week, anywhere in the world. Using MyChartTM, patients can self-monitor and self-enter information, keeping all their medical information in one record with the ability to share and communicate with providers who can access their medical chart, as they need to.

“MyChartTM was developed by Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre and is used by more than 40 hospitals across Ontario where thousands of patients are using MyChartTM to remotely access their personal health information,” says President and CEO Cheryl Harrison. “Patients are key stakeholders in the delivery of care, and this new digital service empowers them to contribute to and manage their health through easy access to their own personal health information.”

There are two ways to start a MyChartTM account. Online registration is available at

www.mahc.ca/mychart, or patients can sign up in person by providing their email address during the registration process the next time they attend the hospital. Patients must be 16 years of age or older to sign up.

“Cottagers, seasonal residents, and visitors to the area who are enrolled with MyChartTM at

another facility will be able to share the pertinent medical history from that facility with our

clinicians when they have a hospital experience at MAHC for more comprehensive treatment,” adds Harrison. “Plus, they can share their clinical experience in Muskoka with their care providers at their principal home, which is fantastic for the broader circle of care.”

Following the MyChartTM launch this summer, MAHC will continue gradually adding more

features to the MAHC MyChartTM implementation, including the ability to view upcoming hospital appointments.

MyChartTM is also being launched by primary care and will be available soon from various family doctors and nurse practitioners with the Algonquin Family Health Team, Cottage Country Family Health Team, and North Muskoka Nurse Practitioner-Led Clinic in Huntsville. Your primary care provider will be a separate MyChartTM registration from Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare medical records.

Working in collaboration with the Muskoka and Area Ontario Health Team, Couchiching Ontario Health Team, and Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital, this project strengthens community and regional partnerships.

Press release provided by Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare