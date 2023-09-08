Recipe For Writing A Cookbook With TV Host, Writer And Food Specialist, Charmaine Broughton

Tempted to write a cookbook? Join Muskoka Authors Association on Thursday, September 14, to hear about Charmaine Broughton’s journey to publication in 2022. After almost 30 years in the food industry, hosting a cooking show, writing for publications, and teaching cooking classes, she felt it was time to write her first book, Delicious and Doable. “Writing a cookbook is a massive undertaking,” she says. “Recipe development, testing recipes, tasting recipes, testing, and tasting again and again (thank goodness I love working out), and then there’s the food styling and photography. I do have an idea for a second cookbook but will likely wait until my gut tells me it’s time to do it again.”

“Charmaine has put her heart and soul into Delicious & Doable, caring about every word, measurement, helpful tip, and mouth-watering photo. The recipes are fun, creative, and diverse, and will encourage the novice home cook as much as they will captivate the more experienced chef.” Sheri Andrunyk, Senior Writer at Insightful Communications Publishing.

At the age of ten, Charmaine fell in love with cooking and eating. The first recipe she created on her own was a Caesar salad dressing recipe (clipped from the newspaper) in her mom’s Cuisinart food processor. She smelled like garlic and anchovies for days and had never felt so satisfied. Fortunately, she was able to turn her love for cooking, eating, garlic and TV into a career as she hosts and produces ‘In Chars Kitchen’ on YourTV Muskoka.

Charmaine is blessed to live in Muskoka, Ontario with her husband Greg, two young-adult sons and two fur daughters – Pockets and Penelope.

Location: Bracebridge United Church, 46 Dominion Street, Bracebridge. Use church entrance off the southside driveway. Doors open at 6:30 pm

Fee: MAA Members: Free, Non-Members: $20

For more information and to register, visit MuskokaAuthors.ca Upcoming Events or call David Bruce Patterson at 705-801-8074.