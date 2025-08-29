Township Of Georgian Bay Stands With Residents And Authorities On Firearm Safety Concerns In MacTier

The Township of Georgian Bay continues to be deeply concerned about the recent incidents of firearms being discharged. This is occurring carelessly on Crown land, within hydro corridors near MacTier and other areas of our Township. The Township agrees that urgent intervention is essential before this escalating issue leads to tragedy.

The Township also supports the important role of residents and media partners in helping raise awareness of these incidents, ensuring residents remain informed and vigilant.

“Our priority is always community safety. The careless discharge of firearms in populated or shared spaces creates unacceptable risk to both residents and visitors. We urge the public to report unsafe behaviour and support the OPP in their efforts to stop this before someone gets seriously hurt.” states Peter Koetsier, Mayor, Township of Georgian Bay.

The Bracebridge OPP have also reminded the public that the careless use of firearms is a serious criminal offence in Ontario. This agency is actively investigating these incidents and is asking anyone with information to come forward.

To report a violation or find out more information about the laws surrounding this:

Call Bracebridge OPP at 1-8888-310-1122

Call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or visit www.crimestopperssdm.com

The Township of Georgian Bay will continue to advocate for community safety and support the work of law enforcement and government partners in addressing this urgent matter.

For further information regarding this subject please contact Dr. Greg Mariotti, Chief Administration Officer at gmariotti@gbtownship.ca or call 705-538-2337 ext 242.