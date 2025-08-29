Minden Resident Is $75,000 Richer

Haleigh Alessandra Bettencourt-Ferraro of Minden is $75,000 richer after winning a top prize with INSTANT GINGERBREAD BUCKS.

The 18-year-old won an incredible prize on the very first ticket she’d ever played. She received the ticket as a Christmas gift from her great-aunt. Now, she’s delighted to share the story of her unexpected win.

“I played the ticket at home in my living room,” she recalled, during her visit to the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to claim her winnings. “When my mom scanned it on her phone and realized I’d won the top prize, she and I were both in disbelief. It was such a wonderful moment — my hands started shaking, and I was completely flabbergasted!”

Haleigh shared the incredible news with her loved ones, including her grandma and aunt. “They said I deserve this win, especially after everything I’ve been through,” she said. “I recently spent several months in the hospital and there were many hard moments. Winning feels amazing and unbelievable. It’s like being stuck on your favourite rollercoaster.”

With her winnings, Haleigh plans to fulfill a personal passion. “I’m hoping to get a horse,” she said with a smile. “I’ve been horseback riding since I was a kid. If I get to name it — maybe Spots!” she concluded.

INSTANT GINGERBREAD BUCKS is available for $3 a play and the top prize is $75,000. Odds of winning any prize are 1 in 3.73. Visit the INSTANT page on OLG.ca for more information on this and other great games.

The winning ticket was purchased at the CNIB kiosk in Walmart on Strathy Road in Cobourg.