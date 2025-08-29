Roadwork Projects Strengthen Huntsville’s Infrastructure

The District of Muskoka is advancing two important local infrastructure projects in Huntsville that will improve safety and long-term reliability. These upgrades will deliver long-lasting benefits for the community by continuing to provide the essential services our community relies on daily.

Scott Street Infrastructure Renewal – King William Street to Meadow Park Drive

Starting in September and continuing through mid-November, Scott Street will undergo reconstruction as part of a joint project between the District of Muskoka and the Town of Huntsville.

The project will modernize underground infrastructure and address local drainage issues. Planned work includes replacing a 1960s-era watermain with a new PVC pipe, upgrading water service connections, resurfacing the road and restoring affected areas.

On behalf of the Town of Huntsville, the District is completing additional improvements, including new sidewalks, curb and gutter, and a fresh asphalt surface. These upgrades will create safer, more accessible routes for pedestrians and improve stormwater management.

During construction, Scott Street will be reduced to a single lane. Business access will be maintained, though on-street parking near the pharmacy and gas station will be temporarily closed. Residents and businesses will receive direct, advance notice of any property access impacts.

To minimize disruption, overnight water shutdowns will take place between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. Customers affected by water shutdowns will be contacted directly, and in advance of the shutdown, to allow time to adjust their needs. Pedestrian detours will be available via King William Street sidewalks.

Locks Bridge Rehabilitation – Muskoka Road 2 (Brunel Road)

The Locks Bridge, located between Lockview Road and Brunel Locks, is undergoing scheduled rehabilitation work to extend its service life and enhance safety.

Work on concrete and repairs to the steel structure, and the application of specialized protective coating to extend the bridge’s service life began earlier this summer.

Traffic across the bridge is currently reduced to a single lane, and temporary traffic signals have been set up to allow a two-way flow of traffic and minimize the impact on the travelling public. As with all temporary traffic setups, staff monitor traffic flow and make adjustments as necessary. This monitoring will continue, particularly during the return to school. Minor delays are expected, but bus routes will continue to operate to ensure reliable transportation for families and students.

Signals and barriers will be removed for the winter, restoring two-lane traffic. Remaining work is scheduled to resume in spring 2026.

Working Together for the Future

“These projects represent an important public infrastructure investment in Huntsville,” said James Steele, Commissioner of Engineering and Public Works. “We always focus on minimizing disruption, however, with the short construction season, some disruption is inevitable. We thank residents, visitors and business owners for their patience as we complete this critical work.”

“By coordinating our efforts, we’re not only upgrading critical underground services, but also improving sidewalks, drainage and accessibility,” said Randy Bissonette, Director of Operations for the Town of Huntsville. “These projects will make Huntsville’s core more resilient, walkable and welcoming for residents, businesses and visitors.”

For updates and more information on District of Muskoka road projects, visit www.muskoka.on.ca/roads