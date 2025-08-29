South Simcoe Police Issue Warning About Counterfeit Money

On August 25, 2025, South Simcoe Police received a report from a member of the

public who had unknowingly received counterfeit money as part of a Facebook Marketplace transaction.

Through investigation, South Simcoe Police determined that the victim had completed a transaction with a female individual located in Toronto, Ontario. The victim received what they believed to be three (3) genuine 100 Canadian dollar bills. Unfortunately, when the victim attempted to deposit the funds at a local bank in Bradford West Gwillimbury, the bank employee advised that the bills were not legal tender. Upon closer inspection of the currency, the bills were lighter, different material of paper and shade of colour, and slightly more transparent. Additionally, the clear portion is not consistent with real legal tender and all three (3) bills in this incident shared the same serial number.

The victim notified South Simcoe Police to report the incident.

South Simcoe Police are warning the public of counterfeit currency that is circulating in our region. These counterfeit bills closely resemble genuine bank notes and may be difficult to detect at first glance. Police are urging businesses and the public to remain vigilant and to inspect your cash carefully.

How to detect counterfeit bills:

• Feel, look and flip; the polymer should feel smooth.

• Fake bills lack security features such as holograms.

• Original bills have raised ink on shoulders of the large portrait.

• Compare with a bill you know is real.

If you suspect a counterfeit bill:

• Politely refuse it.

• Ask for another form of payment.

• Contact police if you encounter suspected counterfeit money.

Additional information and tips for recognizing counterfeit money can be found on the Bank of Canada’s website.

www.bankofcanada.ca/banknotes/counterfeit-prevention