Local Podcaster Wins Major Award With 5 Random Questions

Less than a year after launching his latest project, local podcaster Danny Brown is already making waves on the international stage. His show, 5 Random Questions, has just been named Best Interview Podcast at the 2025 Ear Worthy Podcast Awards, a recognition of excellence in the podcasting industry.

The win caps off a remarkable first year for the show. Since debuting in the summer of 2024, 5 Random Questions has been recognized as one of the Top 5 Independent Podcasts of 2024, signed to the Mercury Podcast Network earlier this year, and attracted more than 6,300 listeners worldwide.

The show’s format is simple but unconventional: each guest answers five unexpected questions they haven’t seen in advance. The result is a mix of candid storytelling, humour, and the kind of conversations that veer into the unpredictable. Guests so far have included creators, entrepreneurs, and media personalities willing to embrace the randomness.

For Brown, who has been part of the podcasting world for more than a decade, the recognition is a validation of both the format and the community of listeners who’ve supported it.

“When I started 5 Random Questions, I just wanted to create something fun, curious, and a little different from the typical interview podcast,” said Brown. “To see it resonate with listeners, and now to be recognized with this award, is pretty surreal. I’m grateful to everyone who’s tuned in, shared an episode, or been brave enough to sit in the guest chair.”

The Ear Worthy Podcast Awards, organized by Ear Worthy Media, spotlight standout shows across multiple categories, celebrating both established and independent voices in the medium.

Looking ahead, Brown plans to continue growing 5 Random Questions with new guests, fresh twists, and perhaps even live events.

For now, though, he’s enjoying the moment.

“This is proof that even a small indie show can find its audience. It just takes curiosity, good conversations, and maybe a few truly random questions.”

5 Random Questions is available on all major podcast platforms.