(VIDEO) Unlawful Firearm Use In MacTier Under Investigation Following Online Videos

The Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is aware of recent videos circulating on social media that depict individuals discharging firearms in a careless and unsafe manner on Tower Road in MacTier.

Bracebridge OPP would like to remind the public that the careless use of firearms, including firing weapons without proper regard for safety or surroundings, is a serious criminal offence in Ontario. Actions that place others at risk or result in damage to property can lead to charges under the Criminal Code of Canada, including but not limited to:

Careless use of a firearm (Section 86)

Mischief or destruction of property (Section 430)

Unauthorized possession or discharge of a firearm (Sections 91-95, depending on the circumstances)

These laws exist to ensure public safety and responsible firearm ownership. Individuals found engaging in this behaviour may face criminal charges, firearm seizure, and potential imprisonment.

Bracebridge OPP appreciate the cooperation of the community in helping to ensure public safety.

Bracebridge OPP are actively investigating these incidents and encourage anyone with information to come forward. Anyone with information is asked to call Bracebridge OPP at 1-800-310-1122 or you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.crimestopperssdm.com if you wish to remain anonymous.

Video