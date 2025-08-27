NNDSB Updates Contingency Plan, Moves PSHS To Remote Learning

After thoughtful consideration, Near North District School Board (NNDSB) has decided to move Parry Sound High School (PSHS) to remote learning. Though the list of unresolved items at PSHS is small, administration made the decision in order to give staff, students and families time to prepare for a remote start to the school year.

This move to remote learning affects secondary students (Grades 9-12) at PSHS only. Students in Grades JK-6 will attend school at McDougall Public School, and students in Grades 7-8 who would have attended the new JK-12 school will attend school at Nobel Public School.

NNDSB will post an updated contingency plan and revise the JK-12 Parry Sound school page on Aug. 27 to reflect this information.