Back-To-School Checklist: Don’t Forget Your Child’s Mental Health

As parents prepare for their children to begin another school year, education supplies and new clothes are top priorities for many, but Waypoint Centre for Mental Health Care encourages adding mental well-being to the checklist.

Whether your child is returning to a familiar school, entering a new grade, or beginning college or university, this time of year can bring added stress. Here are a few tips to help you support their mental health:

1. Talk openly about feelings – Create space for kids to express any worries, fears or excitement about going back to school. Normalize a mix of emotions and remind them that it’s OK to feel nervous.

2. Limit over-scheduling – While sports, clubs and other activities are important, too many commitments can lead to burnout. Keep after-school time balanced with rest, play and free time.

3. Practise coping strategies together – Teach and model healthy ways to manage stress, like deep breathing, journalling or going for a walk. The more familiar these tools are, the more likely kids will use them when they need to.

4. Set a routine – Make sure your children go to bed and wake up at regular times to ensure they get enough rest and can adjust smoothly to school.

5. Reassess device, gaming and social media habits – Social media can be distracting, sleep-disrupting, and even harmful or addictive. The start of the school year is a good time to take steps to reduce the harmful impacts of screen use, excessive gaming and social media.

Dr. Kim Fielding is a Child and Youth Psychiatrist with Waypoint’s Family, Child and Youth Mental Health Program, which provides care for the full spectrum of mental health conditions to individuals 17 years of age or younger. She pointed out that many parents are very aware of their child’s mental health struggles, but tend to overlook their own needs.

“I am often reminding parents to ‘put their own oxygen mask on first’ before trying to help their children, as unwell parents are not as effective at helping guide our youths toward wellness,” she said.

“Whenever parents are feeling lost amongst all the recommendations and advice, I suggest going back to the basics — sit down as a family at the dinner table without distractions and talk about your day.”

In addition to the tips above, Waypoint’s partner, the Centralized Ontario Specialized Health Network, has created a guide called Feelings Pathways for Children and Youth. A comprehensive list of resources for young people experiencing a range of mental health symptoms, it is available online at waypointcentre.ca/support-resources/feelings-pathways-for-children-and-youth. For more mental health information for youths, call the North Simcoe Youth Wellness Hub (705-427-5639) or stop by for walk-in counselling services (287 Bayshore Dr. in Midland).