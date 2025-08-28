Orillia Resident Wins $105,901 With Lotto 6/49

Joshua Whibley of Orillia can “find his possible” after winning a LOTTO 6/49 second prize worth $105,901.80 in the June 18, 2025 LOTTO 6/49 draw.

Joshua, 38, has been a loyal lottery player with OLG since he was old enough to purchase a ticket. He typically plays twice a week, with LOTTO 6/49, LOTTO MAX, and DAILY GRAND being his go-to games. Joshua prefers to select his own numbers and always adds ENCORE to his tickets. Now, the father of two is delighted to share the story of his first big win!

“It’s my routine to go for groceries and pick up my tickets,” he shared, while visiting the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to collect his windfall. “The night after the LOTTO 6/49 draw, I checked my ticket against the winning numbers and realized it was a match. Later, I scanned it using the OLG app on my phone and realized I’d won over $100,000!”

Joshua felt a deep sense of appreciation as the reality of his win sank in. “I was very happy and felt blessed,” he said. “I couldn’t sleep that night due to all the excitement!”

Overwhelmed with joy, Joshua shared the wonderful news with his father. “He was shocked and couldn’t believe it,” he recalled with a smile.

With his winnings, Joshua plans to share with family and invest for the future.

“Being a winner feels very good. I’m very grateful for this win,” he concluded.

LOTTO 6/49 offers players a chance to win two multi-million dollar jackpots every Wednesday and Saturday, for the same $3 per pla

The Classic Draw offers a fixed $5 million jackpot for every draw, while the Gold Ball Draw guarantees a $1 million prize, or the growing jackpot that starts at $10 million and can exceed $60 million. Click here for more information about the new LOTTO 6/49.

The winning ticket was purchased at Food Basics on West Ridge Boulevard in Orillia.